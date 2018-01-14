Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details (Week in Review)

.
Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The BG Nation has a new vacation destination. Brantley Gilbert has announced the inaugural "Kick It In the Ship" Cruise, which is set to sail October 23-27, 2018 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas on the luxurious Norwegian Jade.

The cruise will feature Gilbert in a pair of unique performances onboard, as well as an "up close, intense and personal Q&A session." "We want to take the entire BG Nation on vacation," Gilbert explained. "Have a lot of fun, a lot of music and a lot of coming together somewhere nobody has to drive, nobody has to go home and everybody can make friends.

"Obviously, we've never done this before, but then, that's how some of the coolest stuff happens. So, let's all be pirates for a few days. Hit the seas, see the Caribbean and rock as hard as the Norwegian Jade can handle." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Brantley Gilbert Music, DVDs, Books and more

Brantley Gilbert T-shirts and Posters

More Brantley Gilbert News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details

Brantley Gilbert Celebrating His First Thanksgiving As A Father

Brantley Gilbert Announces 'The Ones That Like Me Tour'

Brantley Gilbert And His Wife Expecting Miracle Baby

Brantley Gilbert Extends The Devil Don't Sleep Tour

Brantley Gilbert Talks New Album 'The Devil Don't Sleep'

Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life

Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album 'The Devil Don't Sleep'

Brantley Gilbert Announces Devil Don't Sleep Arena Tour

Brantley Gilbert Gives Toys For Tots $10.5 Million


More Stories for Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.