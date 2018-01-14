|
Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details (Week in Review)
Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The BG Nation has a new vacation destination. Brantley Gilbert has announced the inaugural "Kick It In the Ship" Cruise, which is set to sail October 23-27, 2018 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas on the luxurious Norwegian Jade. The cruise will feature Gilbert in a pair of unique performances onboard, as well as an "up close, intense and personal Q&A session." "We want to take the entire BG Nation on vacation," Gilbert explained. "Have a lot of fun, a lot of music and a lot of coming together somewhere nobody has to drive, nobody has to go home and everybody can make friends. "Obviously, we've never done this before, but then, that's how some of the coolest stuff happens. So, let's all be pirates for a few days. Hit the seas, see the Caribbean and rock as hard as the Norwegian Jade can handle." Read more - here.
