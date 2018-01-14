Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show' (Week in Review)

.
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Camila Cabello's debut solo album Camila was released today and the former Fifth Harmony singer stopped by The Tonight Show to perform "Never Be the Same."

She appeared alone in a sparkly black dress against a montage of footage, as mirror effects to her left and right gave the illusion of three Camilas. Over the last few weeks, Cabello has teased material from her upcoming album via cryptic Instagram snippets. The "Havana" singer recently called 2017--her breakthrough as a solo artist--the best year of her life.

"I mean, obviously, the stuff in my career was hard to balance and was really, really intense," she said. "But definitely, it was the best year of my life. I think the hardest year in my life was the year before, and 2017 was this very free, independent, really fun (time). I just felt very alive."

More to come in 2018. Watch Cabello's Tonight Show - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Camila Cabello Music, DVDs, Books and more

Camila Cabello T-shirts and Posters

More Camila Cabello News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'

Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks

Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, BTS Lead New Year's Eve TV

Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Details

Camila Cabello And Grey Stream New Song 'Crown'

Camila Cabello Track Features In Final 'Bright' Trailer

Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve

Camila Cabello Streams New Tracks 'Never Be The Same', 'Real Friends'

Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Release Details

Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance


More Stories for Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.