Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) A host of celebrities from across the entertainment and sports worlds have joined Chris Cornell's family in a new video to launch a social media campaign to raise awareness for human rights in conjunction with the late Soundgarden singer's Grammy nominated song "The Promise."

The clip opens with Cornell's children - Toni, Lily, and Christopher - vowing to continue to honor their late father's support for human rights, with Toni saying, "From basic human rights to women's rights, my dad believed that if we each vow to keep one promise, we could make the world a better place."

Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, Tom Hanks, George Clooney and Cornell's Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello are just some of the dozens of entertainers and personalities who can also be seen in the video pledging to continue the late rocker's work, which was partially inspired by his recording of the title song for 2017's "The Promise", the first feature film to highlight the story of the Armenian genocide.

All proceeds from the film have gone toward human rights causes, including the creation of the Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law. Cornell donated all of his proceeds from the song to the International Rescue Committee.

Last month, a coalition led by Cornell's widow, Vicky, created an endowed fund of more than $1 million to support student scholarships at the UCLA School Of Law. The Chris Cornell Scholarship honors the singer's commitment to justice, human rights and advocacy for those in need. Members of the coalition include several friends and colleagues of Cornell as well as supporters of UCLA Law.

"Supporting whatever you're passionate about, to me, that's what The Promise campaign is," said Chris Cornell prior to his passing last year. Read more and watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Cornell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Chris Cornell Fans Told Not To Film At His Gravesite

Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death 2017 In Review

Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Christmas Traditions Video

Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend 2017 In Review

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide 2017 In Review

Chris Cornell Scholarship Announced For UCLA

Chris Cornell's The Promise Nominated For A Grammy Award

Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' Video Gets Theatrical Makeover


More Stories for Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.