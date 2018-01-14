|
Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video (Week in Review)
Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Fall Out Boy have released a music video for their new track "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)." It's the latest taste from the band's forthcoming album M A N I A. The clip was shot in the style of an infomercial and features the band members peddling expensive, bizarre products including forearm replicas, purple skulls, and llama suits, between performance snippets. The band's forthcoming album M A N I A is set to be released on January 19th. Watch the brand new "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)" music video - here.
