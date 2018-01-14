Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video (Week in Review)

.
Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Fall Out Boy have released a music video for their new track "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)." It's the latest taste from the band's forthcoming album M A N I A.

The clip was shot in the style of an infomercial and features the band members peddling expensive, bizarre products including forearm replicas, purple skulls, and llama suits, between performance snippets.

The band's forthcoming album M A N I A is set to be released on January 19th. Watch the brand new "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)" music video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Fall Out Boy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Fall Out Boy T-shirts and Posters

More Fall Out Boy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video

Pete Wentz and The Rock Share Life Goals Via Social Media

'Stranger Things' Star Sings Paramore And Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Girlfriend Expecting Baby Girl

Fall Out Boy Release 'Champion' Remix Featuring BTS' RM

Fall Out Boy Release 'Hold Me Tight Or Don't' Video

Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Fall Out Boy Aid Chicago Elementary Schools

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims


More Stories for Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.