Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video (Week in Review)
Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Future and Young Thug have debuted the music video for their track "All da Smoke." The track is taken from the rappers' collaborative album, Super Slimey. The gritty clip opens with a group of foster kids living in a group home. As some of them embark on a dangerous robbery attempt, rappers Young Thug and Future are seen performing the song in a dilapidated building. Watch their brand new music video for the track "All da Smoke," which contains explicit language, - here.
