Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists (Week in Review)

.
Ann Wilson

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Ann Wilson is paying her respects. The lead singer of classic rock band Heart has revealed that she is working on a new solo project honoring musicians that have passed.

"There are a lot of changes in the works," Wilson shared on social media. "I am most excited about the recording endeavor we have just begun that has a working title, 'PDG' (project dead guys). It's a project very dear to me — a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.

"To honor these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker (Original Heart producer; Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly, & Bebe le Strange etc.) is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can't wait for you to hear what we are doing!"

The singer goes on to mention a handful of recently revealed solo tour dates, which kick off Jan. 12 in Charenton, LA. See the full post - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ann Wilson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ann Wilson T-shirts and Posters

More Ann Wilson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists

Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children 2017 In Review

Ann Wilson Believes Heart Will Return Despite Issues

Brian Wilson Extends Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Tour

Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children

Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson Optimistic Despite Family Assault

Heart's Ann Wilson Adds New Leg To Solo Tour

Ann Wilson Of Heart To Live Stream Upcoming Concert

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour

Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'


More Stories for Ann Wilson

Ann Wilson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.