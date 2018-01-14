|
Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists (Week in Review)
.
Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Ann Wilson is paying her respects. The lead singer of classic rock band Heart has revealed that she is working on a new solo project honoring musicians that have passed. "There are a lot of changes in the works," Wilson shared on social media. "I am most excited about the recording endeavor we have just begun that has a working title, 'PDG' (project dead guys). It's a project very dear to me — a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few. "To honor these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker (Original Heart producer; Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly, & Bebe le Strange etc.) is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can't wait for you to hear what we are doing!" The singer goes on to mention a handful of recently revealed solo tour dates, which kick off Jan. 12 in Charenton, LA. See the full post - here.
"There are a lot of changes in the works," Wilson shared on social media. "I am most excited about the recording endeavor we have just begun that has a working title, 'PDG' (project dead guys). It's a project very dear to me — a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.
"To honor these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker (Original Heart producer; Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly, & Bebe le Strange etc.) is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can't wait for you to hear what we are doing!"
The singer goes on to mention a handful of recently revealed solo tour dates, which kick off Jan. 12 in Charenton, LA. See the full post - here.
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.