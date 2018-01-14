Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video (Week in Review)

.
HiRSH

HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video was a top story on Friday: Los Angeles-based alt-pop artist HiRSH has released the new music video for the track "Burn Up Alive". We were sent the following details about the song:

The track explores the angst that comes along with artistic creation and quiet desperation of desire - the need to break through and be truly seen and heard, as well as the fear of disappearing and the pain of being invisible.

HiRSH had this to say, "Henry David Thoreau said, 'Most men lead lives of quiet desperation and die with their song still inside them.' This song explores just that. The need to create and express, and the fear that it will never be heard. That it will get stuck inside or lost along the way. Its intense but totally real, just like the struggle." Watch the video - here.

advertisement

HiRSH Music, DVDs, Books and more

HiRSH T-shirts and Posters

More HiRSH News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video


More Stories for HiRSH

HiRSH Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.