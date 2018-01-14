Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace' (Week in Review)

.
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) As if people weren't already excited enough to have Will & Grace back on the air, now it has been revealed that Jennifer Lopez will make an appearance on the sitcom.

According to Billboard the multi-talented J-Lo will play herself, as well as her Shades of Blue character Detective Harlee Santos. The date for Lopez's episode has not been set yet.

Will & Grace returned to television in Sept of 2017, ten years after its initial run of eight seasons. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Jennifer Lopez Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jennifer Lopez T-shirts and Posters

