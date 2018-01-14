Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance (Week in Review)

.
Joe Perry

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Joe Perry performed at the Brooklyn Bowl during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV on January 10, and video from the event is streaming online.

Perry and his all-star lineup - including members of Stone Temple Pilots, Extreme's Gary Cherone and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick - delivered a 17-song show of Aerosmith classics, covers, and tracks from the guitarist's forthcoming solo record, "Sweetzerland Manifesto", at a Monster Products-sponsored gig billed as "The Sound Of Rock."

Perry streamed a pair of tunes live on Facebook, including the set-opener "East Coast, Weet Coast" from 1981's "I've Got The Rock'n'Rolls Again" with Cherone on vocals, and then later took center stage himself for "Shakin' My Cage" from his 2005 self-titled abum.

Zander rocked the "Sweetzerland Manifesto" lead single, "Aye, Aye, Aye", late in the show before taking on The Beatles' classic, "Come Together", during the encore.

The same lineup will regroup on Janury 16 for a sold-out record release show for Perry's new solo album at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the set hitting stores on January 19. Watch video from the CES performance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

