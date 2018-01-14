|
John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter (Week in Review)
.
John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) John Mayer wants you to write him a letter. Not an email message or blog post, but an actual ink and paper letter. A letter written on a typewriter, no less. The payoff, however, is a pretty good one. John Mayer will write you back. The guitarist detailed his wishes to start a network of typewriting pen pals on Instagram. "2018: a return to naturalism," Mayer wrote. "Let's correspond. Real paper. Real ink. Real names. Here's the plan: get yourself a typewriter (@californiatypewriter and Etsy have some great ones) and send me a one page, properly formatted letter (formal or informal) and I will reply to a few every morning. Include return envelope/postage if you're overseas." Read more - here.
