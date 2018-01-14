|
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Excited For Twins Arrival (Week in Review)
.
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Excited For Twins Arrival was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Hillary Scott's daughter Eisele is ready to be a big sister. The Lady Antebellum singer has shared a heartwarming new photo of the 4-year-old Eisele kissing mommy's pregnant belly in anticipation of the arrival of twin little sisters. "Loving on her little sisters before school this morning…these last few weeks with Eisele are more precious than I can truly express…I've cried a lot of happy and sad tears," Scott shared on Instagram. "We have had such an incredible 4 1/2 yrs of love, memories, and adventures…with more to come." See the post - here.
"Loving on her little sisters before school this morning…these last few weeks with Eisele are more precious than I can truly express…I've cried a lot of happy and sad tears," Scott shared on Instagram.
"We have had such an incredible 4 1/2 yrs of love, memories, and adventures…with more to come." See the post - here.
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.