Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line (Week in Review)
Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Mariah Carey's tea is especially hot today. After setting social media aflame with her on-air request for hot tea while performing during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Carey is taking her tea meme to a line of official "I Was Told There Would Be Tea" merchandise. "#Lambily, you asked for it!," Carey shared on Instagram with a link to the items, which includes three different shirts and one mug. "Here are some tea-shirts for you." Two of the shirts and the mug are emblazoned with "I Was Told There Would Be Tea" with a photo of Carey. The third shirt reproduces Carey's NYE Instagram post with the hashtag #FoundMyTea. See photos of the merch items in the gallery - here.
