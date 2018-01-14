Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line (Week in Review)

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Mariah Carey's tea is especially hot today. After setting social media aflame with her on-air request for hot tea while performing during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Carey is taking her tea meme to a line of official "I Was Told There Would Be Tea" merchandise.

"#Lambily, you asked for it!," Carey shared on Instagram with a link to the items, which includes three different shirts and one mug. "Here are some tea-shirts for you."

Two of the shirts and the mug are emblazoned with "I Was Told There Would Be Tea" with a photo of Carey. The third shirt reproduces Carey's NYE Instagram post with the hashtag #FoundMyTea. See photos of the merch items in the gallery - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

