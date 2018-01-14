Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

The initial dates for the Bandwagon Tour have been revealed that as of now the American is set to kick off on July 12 in Charlotte, NC and run through August 24 in Clarkston, MI.

Before the tour launches, both acts will be playing through the spring. Lambert will be joined by Jon Pardi for her Livin' Like Hippies tour, which starts on January 18 in Greenville, South Carolina.

And Little Big Town will launch a tour February 8 in Oklahoma City in support of their new album The Breaker (out February 24). Kacey Musgraves and Midland will open. See the announced dates - here.