In Paris, Paramore performed a mash-up of their own "Grow Up" and SZA's "20 Something." The arrangement stayed true to the original "Grow Up," but frontwoman Hayley Williams inserts the lyric, "That's me, Ms. twenty-something, Ain't got nothin', runnin' from love."

SZA got wind of the mash-up from one of her fan accounts and tweeted: "Literally slap me . Sh–'s CRAZY . Wow. Go OFF queen." SZA will compete for five GRAMMY awards including Best New Artist and Best R&B performance in a few weeks. Watch the fan footage of Paramore's surprise SZA shout-out - here.