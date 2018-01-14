Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future (Week in Review)

.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) After teasing fans earlier this week, Taylor Swift has released the music video for her current single "End Game," which features Ed Sheeran and Future.

The video was filmed in Tokyo, Miami and London and features the trio living it up in fancy cars, hotels, bars, on motorcycles and even a boat. Joseph Kahn directed the clip, he also helmed Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready For It" videos from Reputation.

The teaser for Swift's latest visual premiered on Good Morning America on Thursday. The show tweeted "ARE YOU READY FOR IT? We have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of @taylorswift13's music video to 'End Game,'" Now fans can watch the full clip - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

