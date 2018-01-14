Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future

The video was filmed in Tokyo, Miami and London and features the trio living it up in fancy cars, hotels, bars, on motorcycles and even a boat. Joseph Kahn directed the clip, he also helmed Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready For It" videos from Reputation.

The teaser for Swift's latest visual premiered on Good Morning America on Thursday. The show tweeted "ARE YOU READY FOR IT? We have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of @taylorswift13's music video to 'End Game,'" Now fans can watch the full clip - here.