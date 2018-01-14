Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album (Week in Review)

.
Steve Barton

Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album was a top story on Friday: Translator frontman Steve Barton has announced the release of his 7th solo album, which is a triple album that will be entitled "Tall Tales and Alibis" and is set to be released March 2, 2018 on Sleepless Records. We were sent the following details:

"I moved to Portland, Oregon about two years ago," explains Steve." It is an incredibly good place for me to live - as soon as I got settled in, songs just started to pour out of me. Originally, I wanted to release three separate records on the same day. That idea morphed into one triple set. If it were a movie, it would be my technicolor daydream shot in black and white".

The three albums which make up Tall Tales And Alibis each have their own unique feel. Album One is filled with more upbeat songs, and the first of three piano songs. Album Two captures a moody vibe - and is all sung in Barton's lower register. There is a cover of "In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" and a slow quiet dark version of Steve's Translator hit "Unalone." He plays and sings everything on these two records himself, and produced these tracks at his studio in Portland. Read more - here.

