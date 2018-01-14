Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Vic Mensa Explains His Prince-Inspired 'Slave' Tattoo (Week in Review)

Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa Explains His Prince-Inspired 'Slave' Tattoo was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Vic Mensa wants to show you his ink. The Chicago rapper has shared a tour of his tattoos, explaining the meaning and anecdotes about the images inked onto his body in a new video for GQ.

Among those tattoos is a tribute to Prince, with the word "slave" penned on his arm. "This is something that Prince wrote on his face when he was in battles with his record label," Mensa explains in the video.

"At some base level, we're all slaves to something. Whether it's slaves to our iPhones, or Yahoo and Google--there's very few of us living a free life. Sometimes I drive by a homeless man and wonder who's more free."

Watch Vic Mensa's tattoo tour, which contains explicit language, - here.

