Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song (Week in Review)

.
Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac are streaming a previously-unheard early version of their track "Monday Morning" ahead of the January 19 release of an expanded reissue of their self-titled 1975 album.

Written by Lindsey Buckingham, the tune was originally intended for the second Buckingham Nicks album but went on to become the opening track on Fleetwood Mac's tenth studio record when the guitarist and Stevie Nicks joined the lineup following Bob Welch's departure a year earlier.

"Monday Morning" joins a previously-unreleased version of "Landslide" as the latest preview to the project, which will be available in a variety of configurations including a 3CD/DVD/LP Deluxe Edition, an expanded 2CD package, a single CD edition, and via digital download and streaming services.

The 1975 release delivered Fleetwood Mac their first US No. 1 album while setting the stage for the monster smash, "Rumours", two years later, a record that went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 40 million copies worldwide.

Following the "Fleetwood Mac" reissue, the group will become the first band honored as MusiCares Person Of The Year at the music industry charity's January 26 event at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

"It's a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award," says Mick Fleetwood. "Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters and musicians. None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way, so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares' guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need." Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Fleetwood Mac Music, DVDs, Books and more

Fleetwood Mac T-shirts and Posters

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song

More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour 2017 In Review

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

Fleetwood Mac's 2018 Tour May Be Their Farewell 2017 In Review

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Fleetwood Mac The Next MusiCares Person Of The Year

Harry Styles Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic 'The Chain'

Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour


More Stories for Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Recap: The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

Page Too Rewind: Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL'- more

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue

Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video

Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years

Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video

Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney

Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges

Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake

Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees

Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video

Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.