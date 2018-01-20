Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach' (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach' was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Jack White is sharing details of his third album, "Boarding House Reach", which will see its release on March 23. The rocker self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

White wrote and conceived "Boarding House Reach" while holed up in a spartan apartment in Nashville with literally no outside world distractions, using the same kind of gear he had when he was 15 years old: a quarter-inch four-track tape recorder, a simple mixer, and the most basic of instrumentation.

For the follow-up to 2014's "Lazaretto", White recorded with a new lineup of musicians that includes drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend), bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger), synthesizer player DJ Harrison, keyboardist Neal Evans (Soulive, Talib Kweli, John Scofield), percussionist Bobby Allende (David Byrne), and backing vocalists Ann & Regina McCrary of Nashville's legendary gospel trio The McCrary Sisters.

"Boarding House Reach" is being previewed with a video for the project's lead single, "Connected By Love", the first song the rocker wrote for the project.

"I just started humming notes out loud, staring out the window," White tells Rolling Stone. "After that, you really can't explain it. You just have to get out of the way and let it happen. And you don't really notice it as it's happening."

Audio of a second track, "Respect Commander", has also been issued to give fans a taste of the scope of the record. Listen to the song and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

