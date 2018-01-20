Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'Wherever You Are'

McCreery co-wrote the surprise track with Frank Rogers and Dan Isbell. The 24-year-old's recent engagement to fiancee, Gabi Dugal, was the inspiration behind the lyrics.

"Up in Manhattan/ Or way out in some cabin/ In the middle of nowhere/ Well baby I'll be there/ Wherever you are, wherever it is/ Baby it ain't too far/ Just give me call or drop me a pin."

Seasons Change is set to arrive March 16 and is the first from McCreery in five years. Listen to "Wherever You Are" - here.