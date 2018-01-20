Seal Clarifies His Oprah And Harvey Weinstein Social Media Meme

"Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life," Seal says in a Facebook video. "What I reposted was not an attack on Oprah at all. She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture. No, what I reposted was commentary on the hypocritical and double-standard nature and behavior of Hollywood."

Seal goes on to stress that sexual abusers simply losing jobs is not justice, and that the punishment would be much harsher if the abusers "looked like me."