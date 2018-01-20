|
Seal Clarifies His Oprah And Harvey Weinstein Social Media Meme (Week in Review)
.
Seal Clarifies His Oprah And Harvey Weinstein Social Media Meme was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Seal has something to say. The "Kiss From a Rose" singer has come out to clarify the inspiration behind a controversial social media post featuring a meme of Oprah Winfrey photographed with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. "Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life," Seal says in a Facebook video. "What I reposted was not an attack on Oprah at all. She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture. No, what I reposted was commentary on the hypocritical and double-standard nature and behavior of Hollywood." Seal goes on to stress that sexual abusers simply losing jobs is not justice, and that the punishment would be much harsher if the abusers "looked like me." Read more - here.
"Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life," Seal says in a Facebook video. "What I reposted was not an attack on Oprah at all. She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture. No, what I reposted was commentary on the hypocritical and double-standard nature and behavior of Hollywood."
Seal goes on to stress that sexual abusers simply losing jobs is not justice, and that the punishment would be much harsher if the abusers "looked like me." Read more - here.
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.