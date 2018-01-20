Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Kennedy recorded the album last year with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The singer's six-date UK run will open in Birmingham on March 17, and see stops in Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol before wrapping up in London on March 26.

A series of ticket pre-sales will begin Wednesday, January 17 at 9 a.m., with general pubic seats available Friday, January 19 at 9 a.m. via LiveNation.co.uk, venue box offices and via regular ticket providers.

Kennedy is previewing "Year Of The Tiger" with a video for the for the first single and title track. Watch the video and see the tour dates - here.