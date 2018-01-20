|
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay Leads Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Nominations (Week in Review)
.
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay Leads Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Nominations was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Who dropped the hottest album of 2017? We're about to find out as Music's Biggest Night is right around the corner. The list of nominees for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards includes some of the biggest stars in all of music. This category features powerhouse groups Coldplay and Imagine Dragons. Plus, solo superstars Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Kesha and Lana Del Rey. Check out more from each of the nominees below. Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay: Kaleidoscope is the 13th EP from the 7-time GRAMMY Award winning band. The album's lead single "Something Just Like This," which is a collaboration with The Chainsmokers, is nominated for a GRAMMY (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) as well. The five-track EP blends the group's rock music sound with their pop music sound that we have come to love from the Chris Martin-fronted band. Ã· – Ed Sheeran: Ã· (pronounced "divide") is Sheeran's third studio album, which highlighted all that we have come to love from the British crooner. With singles like "Shape Of You," "Castle on the Hill," and "Perfect," the album definitely produced some of the biggest songs of 2017. In fact, Ã· was the second-best selling album of 2017. Evolve – Imagine Dragons: The third studio album from Imagine Dragons blurred the boundaries of pop, rock and alternative music once again, when it was released in 2017. The album, which includes the singles, "Believer," "Thunder," and "Whatever It Takes," delivered a sound that appealed to the group's established fans, while helping millions of new fans discover their unique sound. In fact, as a Newsday review put it, the album showed the group was "ready to transcend genre labels -- they just want to make good music that interests them." Read about the rest of the nominees - here.
This category features powerhouse groups Coldplay and Imagine Dragons. Plus, solo superstars Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Kesha and Lana Del Rey. Check out more from each of the nominees below.
Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay: Kaleidoscope is the 13th EP from the 7-time GRAMMY Award winning band. The album's lead single "Something Just Like This," which is a collaboration with The Chainsmokers, is nominated for a GRAMMY (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) as well. The five-track EP blends the group's rock music sound with their pop music sound that we have come to love from the Chris Martin-fronted band.
Ã· – Ed Sheeran: Ã· (pronounced "divide") is Sheeran's third studio album, which highlighted all that we have come to love from the British crooner. With singles like "Shape Of You," "Castle on the Hill," and "Perfect," the album definitely produced some of the biggest songs of 2017. In fact, Ã· was the second-best selling album of 2017.
Evolve – Imagine Dragons: The third studio album from Imagine Dragons blurred the boundaries of pop, rock and alternative music once again, when it was released in 2017. The album, which includes the singles, "Believer," "Thunder," and "Whatever It Takes," delivered a sound that appealed to the group's established fans, while helping millions of new fans discover their unique sound. In fact, as a Newsday review put it, the album showed the group was "ready to transcend genre labels -- they just want to make good music that interests them." Read about the rest of the nominees - here.
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.