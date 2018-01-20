"Redneck Of The Woods" is the first single off of my debut album

"Legacy". A huge part of this album coming to be was as a result of my

father passing away and the ensuing devastation and depression that

forced me to rebuild myself from a million shattered pieces. He always

encouraged me with my music, and I wanted to honor his memory and make

him proud, instead of becoming self-destructive. It was and continues to

be a struggle at times.

"Redneck Of The Woods" really resonates with me and is a song that

encompasses a lot of what my father stood for and instilled in me as a

man, so it was the perfect choice for my first single. It's all about

being proud of who you are and where you're from. It's about God,

family, America, hard work, helping others, and standing up for what you

believe in. I love this song and my dad would have too.

Not only does "Redneck Of The Woods" strike a deep chord with me

lyrically, but I love the tough outlaw country sound that helps get the

whole attitude and message across. We played around with some different

ideas in the studio and, just as with the entire album, everyone

involved seemed to be on the same page and made this song really shine.

I'm proud of this song, what it stands for, and what it means to me as a

man, a son, and an artist.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!