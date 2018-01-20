Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slash's Son Not Following In His Father's Footsteps (Week in Review)

.
Slash

Slash's Son Not Following In His Father's Footsteps was a top story on Tuesday: (Gibson) Pretty much everyone in the world knows Slash as the guitarist who inspired a generation of guitar players from the late Eighties all the way up to present day. Playing the intro to 'Sweet Child O' Mine' or the riff to 'Paradise City' are rites of passage for every budding guitar player. The image of Slash from the 'November Rain' video, hair flying in the wind as he solos on his Gibson Les Paul is one of rock's most iconic moments ever.

As it turns out, all of the above reasons are why Slash's son London Hudson doesn't play guitar. The fifteen year-old plays drums in the The Classless Act and along with his bandmate Nico Tsangaris, gave his first interview to the Appetite For Distortion podcast.

During the interview, Hudson was asked when he realised how famous his dad was and in the process, he revealed why he chose drums over guitar: "Since I was little, especially with the Velvet Revolver stuff, because that was the most I toured with him, was for the Velvet Revolver stuff. Seeing that many people at the shows was kind of crazy, and how they all just worshipped. Then going on the last GNR tour, and seeing all those people who still like him for much older stuff….is when it really clicked, going on that tour. But it never really hit me until this summer, where I was like, I don't want to live in his shadow, when I started playing in the band. That's the main reason I don't play guitar or stringed instruments."

Hudson recalled getting into the drums a while ago saying, "It was years back, for me it was around 5th or 6th grade...I played bass for a year then, and I was just getting sick of it, and just bored, and I wanted to do something different. I was at Guitar Center with my Dad, and I started playing on the drum kit and really liked it." - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Slash Music, DVDs, Books and more

Slash T-shirts and Posters

More Slash News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Slash's Son Not Following In His Father's Footsteps

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose

Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him 2017 In Review

Slash Celebrates Being Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador

Slash Is Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador

Kreator Tribute 80s Slasher Films With New 'Pleasure To Kill' Video

Slash Rarity On New Michael Monroe Compilation

Slash Reportedly Recording New Solo Album

Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball

Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him


More Stories for Slash

Slash Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Recap: The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

Page Too Rewind: Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL'- more

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue

Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video

Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years

Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video

Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney

Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges

Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake

Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees

Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video

Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.