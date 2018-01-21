Beck Releases 'Fix Me' Music Video

The clips, which stars the Instagram-famous Japanese toddler Mame and her poodles, Riku, Gaku and Qoo, is being presented in conjunction with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

"There's a poetry to Mame and her gentle, loving poodle guardians in their serene world," Beck shared on Facebook. "It speaks to the sentiment of 'Fix Me.' Glad they were willing to be a part of the video. Follow -tamanegi.qoo.riku on Instagram for more and consider donating to ASPCA to help make a difference."

"There's something really special happening in the mountains of Yamagata, and we were lucky enough to enter Mame's world for two afternoons in November," shared director Brook Linder in a press statement. "That home is heaven on Earth. One of the dogs, Qoo, and I had a special connection --I think he's my great-grandfather reincarnated' or something. He looked into my soul." Watch the video - here.