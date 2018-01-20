Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV (Week in Review)

.
Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) On Monday night, the Black Eyed Peas stopped by The Late Show studio to perform a Martin Luther King Day edition of their fiery new track, "Street Livin.'"

The Peas' set on Colbert was filmed in black-and-white with visuals from the song's music video. The clips depict historical struggles from equality through iconic photos.

Watch the Black Eyed Peas' live performance of the track from The Late Show - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

