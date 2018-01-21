Reuters reports Frey's suit accuses the hospital and gastroenterologist Steven Itzkowitz of negligence for failing to properly treat the rocker's ulcerative colitis, diagnose and treat infection, and advise of the risks and side effects from treatment.

The complaint alleges that as a result of the negligence, "Glenn Frey was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled," and suffered pain and mental anguish prior to his death from what The Eagles announced as "complications from acute ulcerative colitis, pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis."

Frey is seeking unspecified damages in the suit which, in this case, was filed just two days before the expiration of New York's two-year statute of limitations for wrongful death cases. State law requires lawyers to consult with doctors in medical malpractice actions before suing, to determine whether cases have merit.

In the days following Frey's passing, Eagles manager Irving Azoff blamed the death in part on the medications he was taking. "The colitis and pneumonia were side effects from all the meds," explained Azoff. "He died from complications of ulcer and colitis after being treated with drugs for his rheumatoid arthritis which he had for over 15 years." Read more - here.