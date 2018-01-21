|
Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour (Week in Review)
Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Jack White has announced dates for tours of North America and Europe in support of his forthcoming album "Boarding House Reach." Following the project's March 23 release, White will open an extensive North American run in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19. The trek's first leg will conclude in Toronto, ON on June 9, following which White will head to Europe for five shows, including a pair each at London's Hammersmith Apollo and L'Olympia in Paris, with a July 2 stop in Amsterdam; a second North American leg will begin in Minneapolis, MN on August 6 before wrapping up in Las Vegas on August 23. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on sale during the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale to ensure tickets get directly into the hands of the fans. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and continues until Friday, January 19 at 11:59 PM ET. Verified Fan registration is available at jackwhite.tmverifiedfan.com A Third Man Records Vault members presale will begin on Monday, January 22 at 10am local time, with general public seats on sale Friday, January 26 at 10am local time. Every online ticket purchased in North America for the shows will include a physical copy of "Boarding House Reach" on CD or standard black vinyl LP. White self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The set is being previewed with a video for the project's lead single, "Connected By Love", the first song the rocker wrote for the project. Watch the video and see the tour dates - here.
