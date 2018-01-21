Killen Streaming New Song 'Tired Of Being Broke'

The new track is entitled "Tired Of Being Broke" and the upcoming EP was produced by former Passion Pit star Ayad Al Adhamy and will be called "Black Sneakers On Concrete" and it set to be released on February 9th.

We were sent these details about the music direction of Killen: "KILLEN's music is comprised of muscular riffs that flex with the strength of classic rock bands (drawing diverse comparisons to everyone from 80's-era Leonard Cohen to Springsteen to Bowie to Meat Loaf), as smoldering synths sustain memories of music made with madcap joy. These are storylines we've all lived, shaded grey and blood red with pulpy glory. They're parables from the edge, populated by perps, detectives and stubbed out cigarettes." Listen to the new song - here.