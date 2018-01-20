|
Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Shares Video Of Newborn Daughter (Week in Review)
.
As it turns out, Cash is proving to be the perfect big brother. In an adorable video posted to Instagram, Cash can be seen serenading his new sister with the childhood classic, "Wheels On the Bus." While she skeptically looks on, Cash grabs her hand and lets her pet the dog while he sweetly sings to her.
"Lillie is not too sure about Cash and Bear but they LOVE her!!!! Catch that eye roll from her," Haywood captioned the video. Haywood is not the only member of Lady Antebellum welcoming a new bundle of joy into his family. Hillary Scott is pregnant with twins and due early this year. See the video - here.
