Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Legendary albums by Queen, Nirvana and Jimi Hendrix and singles by Aerosmith, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones are among the inductees into the 2018 Grammy Hall Of Fame.

Queen's 1975 effort, "A Night At The Opera", Nirvana's 1991 smash, "Nevermind", Jimi Hendrix's 1970 set "Band Of Gypsys" and Mike Oldfield's 1973 classic, "Tubular Bells", are the rock albums selected for entry by The Recording Academy alongside singles by Aerosmith ("Dream On"), David Bowie ("Space Oddity") and The Rolling Stones ("Paint It Black").

The rockers are joined by a host of classic recordings that include works by Sam Cooke, The Four Tops, Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt, Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong, among others as part of the annual list of 25 records that are at least 25 years old and honored for their qualitative or historical significance.

"The Grammy Hall Of Fame strives to embody the changing climate of music throughout these past decades, always acknowledging the diversity of musical expression for which the Academy has become known," says Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Iconic and inspiring, these recordings are an integral part of our musical, social, and cultural history, and we are proud to have added them to our growing catalog."

Queen's fourth album, "A Night At The Opera" delivered the group's groundbreaking classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", earning the group their first No. 1 UK single and first US Top 5 record. Watch the video and see the full list - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert 2017 In Review

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

QOTSA's Josh Homme Addresses 'Villains' Backlash

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Recap: Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

Page Too Rewind: Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue

Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video

Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years

Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video

Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney

Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges

Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake

Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees

Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video

Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.