The 1992 accusations that Allen abused his 7-year-old-daughter, Dylan Farrow, have led two of Gomez's co-stars in the movie, Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, to donate the money earned working on the film to charitable organizations, according to People.

Teefy's comments came in response to an Instagram comment suggesting that she "make" Selena apologize for working with Allen. "Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to," Teefy replied on a post that was originally about the recent passing of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan. "I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn't click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears." Read more - here.