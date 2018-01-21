Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

'Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham' was captured during Hackett's recentGenesis Revisited & Classic Hackett Tour at the Birmingham Symphony Hall and is set to be released on January 26th.

The new video can be streamed here and Hackett had this to say "In the run-up to the Wuthering Nights DVD release, I'm thrilled to put out El Niño, which takes off with fiery excitement from the word go... Enjoy!"

'Wuthering Nights' will be offered in a variety of formats including Special Edition 2CD + 2DVD Digipak, Blu-Ray and Digital album. The video editions will include 5.1 surround sound. Read more - here.