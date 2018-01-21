Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Release New Song

The band features Tool drummer Danny Carey, Mastodon' Brent Hinds, singer David Dreyer, Zappa Meets Zappa's Peter Griffin, keyboardist Chris DiGiovanni and the film director Jimmy Hayward on guitar.

The group's new self-titled album, which will also including their previously released track "Shipswreck", is scheduled to hit stores on February 9th. The band says that the new track is a "mystical aquatic tale about The Seagullmen's very own drummer, Danny Carey.

"He stalks the ocean in search of users, abusers and polluters and deals lethal justice with his third eye while ripping the faces from skulls, just like he does during the punishing and beautifully complex drum solo in the middle of the song.

"The solo explodes into a furious conclusion, leaving no doubt about the karmic justice and pure ferocious power of The Fogger!" Check it out - here.