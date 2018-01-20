|
Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances (Week in Review)
.
Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances was a top story on Wednesday: (Sweet Talk) Up and coming country music star Tegan Marie will be releasing her new song "Keep It Lit," and debut release via Warner Music Nashville, on January 19th. We were sent the following details: Lighting up Nashville, New York City and everywhere in between, Tegan Marie will celebrate with multiple Opry shows starting with her first performance at the Ryman Auditorium as part of Opry at the Ryman (1/19) followed by her debut New York City concert at The Studio at Opry City Stage (1/31). Adding to the excitement, the young trailblazer will bring "Keep It Lit" to television audiences nationwide when she appears on NBC's TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda (1/31). Tegan Marie's debut New York City show will be the FIRST ticketed event in The Studio at Opry City Stage. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00am eastern via oprycitystage.com. Opry City Stage is New York City's home for Country music and culture, with good times and great food rooted in the South and served up in Times Square. - here.
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
