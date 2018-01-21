At first, officials called the death 'unexplained" after O'Riordan's body was found at the Hilton Hotel in Park Lane, London. She was in the city to record a version of The Cranberries hit 'Zombie" with the Los Angeles rock band the Bad Wolves.

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), however, police said they discovered nothing unusual at the scene and her cause of death will now be investigated by a coroner's office. Read more - here.