|
Warbringer Playing Full Waking into Nightmares Album Live (Week in Review)
.
Warbringer Playing Full Waking into Nightmares Album Live was a top story on Wednesday: Warbringer have announced that they will be performing their fan favorite "Waking into Nightmares" album in its entirety during their upcoming 2018 dates. Frontman John Kevill had this to say, "This year we will be writing new material, but that doesn't mean the live war machine will stop rolling... in addition to our Japanese 'Thrash Domination' festivals with Testament and Exodus, we are pleased to announce a small run of West coast shows in April of 2018. "Since we have been playing Woe to the Vanquished in its entirety this last year, to great response, we decided we liked the full album format live. It is really cool being able to deliver the whole of a record, front to back, in a live setting, and so on these limited April dates we will be doing that with a fan favorite from our back catalogue... Waking into Nightmares." Read more - here.
Frontman John Kevill had this to say, "This year we will be writing new material, but that doesn't mean the live war machine will stop rolling... in addition to our Japanese 'Thrash Domination' festivals with Testament and Exodus, we are pleased to announce a small run of West coast shows in April of 2018.
"Since we have been playing Woe to the Vanquished in its entirety this last year, to great response, we decided we liked the full album format live. It is really cool being able to deliver the whole of a record, front to back, in a live setting, and so on these limited April dates we will be doing that with a fan favorite from our back catalogue... Waking into Nightmares." Read more - here.
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.