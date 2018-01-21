Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book (Week in Review)

.
Beatles

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is a favorite for many Beatles fans, and now, the popular album will be featured in the Guinness World Records book. The 1967 record is being honored for having the longest time between placements at No. 1 on the U.K. chart, according to uDiscoverMusic.com.

So, what made Sgt. Pepper No. 1 again? A deluxe 50th anniversary reissue that dropped in late May of last year kicked the record back to the No. 1 slot on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart on June 8, 2017. That's 49 years and 125 days since the last time Sgt. Pepper took the No. 1 position, on Feb. 3, 1968, making it the largest gap between No. 1 records.

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band first entered the No. 1 spot on the chart on June 10, 1967, and stayed there for 23 consecutive weeks. It went back up to No. 1 four more times between November of 1967 and February of 1968.

Before the Beatles, the longest time between No. 1 albums in the U.K. was held by the Rolling Stones' 1972 release Exile on Main St. That album hit No. 1 with a deluxe reissue on May 29, 2010, 37 years and 353 days since it had first reached No. 1. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Beatles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beatles T-shirts and Posters

More Beatles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic 2017 In Review

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face 2017 In Review

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr And Joe Walsh In Studio Together 2017 In Review

The Beatles Make History With Mistake

Gary Clark Jr. Performs His Cover Of Beatles Classic Live

Beatles Sgt. Pepper Themed Jukebox Announced

'Sgt. Pepper's' Cover Updated To Feature Artists Lost in 2017


More Stories for Beatles

Beatles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Recap: Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

Page Too Rewind: Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue

Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video

Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years

Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video

Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney

Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges

Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake

Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees

Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video

Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.