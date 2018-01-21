Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book

So, what made Sgt. Pepper No. 1 again? A deluxe 50th anniversary reissue that dropped in late May of last year kicked the record back to the No. 1 slot on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart on June 8, 2017. That's 49 years and 125 days since the last time Sgt. Pepper took the No. 1 position, on Feb. 3, 1968, making it the largest gap between No. 1 records.

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band first entered the No. 1 spot on the chart on June 10, 1967, and stayed there for 23 consecutive weeks. It went back up to No. 1 four more times between November of 1967 and February of 1968.

Before the Beatles, the longest time between No. 1 albums in the U.K. was held by the Rolling Stones' 1972 release Exile on Main St. That album hit No. 1 with a deluxe reissue on May 29, 2010, 37 years and 353 days since it had first reached No. 1. Read more - here.