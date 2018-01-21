Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup (Week in Review)



.

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup was a top story on Thursday: Former members of AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Dio, and Quiet Riot have formed a brand new supergroup called Dream Child, which has inked a deal with Frontiers Music Srl for the release of their debut album. The group features guitarist Craig Goldy (Dio, Giuffria), drummer Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio, Operation: Mindcrime), bassist Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio), singer Diego Valdez (Helker) and guitarist and keyboardist Wayne Findlay (MSG). Goldy had the following to say, "The band Dream Child was conceived during a brainstorming session with Serafino (president of Frontiers) and I one day while discussing other matters. I had been listening to my favorite bands a lot recently, Deep Purple and Rainbow's 'Rising' album, among others in that style, and had noticed that many people who also love those bands often have the very same comments as one another: 'They don't make music like that anymore!' Even though I said that in passing, Serafino asked me a question that would forever shape my future. He simply asked, 'Well, can you?' and I said, 'Yes!!!'" Read more - here.