How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made (Week in Review)
How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) They take 15 hours to make. They are the only major entertainment award trophies that are still poured by hand. Oh, and they're made in a small town whose population is just 945 people. They are the trophies that will be awarded during this year's GRAMMY Awards. Craftsman John Billings, who resides Ridgeway, CO is known simply as the 'Grammy Man." He has been designing the trophies for Music's Biggest Night for more than 30 years. The 72-year-old craftsman is responsible for the creation of 600 GRAMMY trophies from his rural workshop each year. Whoa! How does he do it? Billings won't spill too many of his secrets, but he says that each trophy is made of a mixture of zinc, aluminum, and some secret trace elements. He calls the secret combination "grammium." Billings spoke about the important promise he made the trophy's first craftsman, and he shared some insight on the creation process when CBS Morning News visited his studio in the video - here.
