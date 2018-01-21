Rockers Pay Tribute To Cranberries' Dolores O' Riordan

"Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O'Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era," tweeted Liz Phair. "She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon."

"We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan," tweeted rockers Duran Duran. "Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time."

"So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O'Riordan," tweeted Garbage. "Our sincerest condolences to (The Cranberries) and all of her loved ones."