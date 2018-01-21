|
U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour (Week in Review)
.
U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) U2 have announced dates for a fall tour of Europe in support of their latest album, "Songs Of Experience." In addition, plans are currently being finalized for some special hometown shows in Dublin and Belfast, with dates, venues and on-sale details to be announced soon. The trek will open in Berlin, Germany on August 31, with stops set for France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Holland before things wrap up in London on October 23. Tickets for the announced shows will go on sale from Friday, January 26 and U2.com subscribers will be first in line in a pre-sale beginning Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 am and running through Saturday, January 20 at 5:00 pm Additionally, fans who pre-ordered "Songs Of Experience" with participating retailers prior to November 30, 2017 are also eligible for a pre-sale opportunity for shows in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Holland. Eligible fans will receive a unique code allowing access for a limited presale opportunity beginning Monday, January 22 at 9am through Wednesday. January 24 at 5pm subject to availability while supplies last and limited to 2 tickets per person (note: a code does not guarantee a ticket). Read more and see the announced dates and the promo video - here.
The trek will open in Berlin, Germany on August 31, with stops set for France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Holland before things wrap up in London on October 23.
Tickets for the announced shows will go on sale from Friday, January 26 and U2.com subscribers will be first in line in a pre-sale beginning Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 am and running through Saturday, January 20 at 5:00 pm
Additionally, fans who pre-ordered "Songs Of Experience" with participating retailers prior to November 30, 2017 are also eligible for a pre-sale opportunity for shows in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Holland. Eligible fans will receive a unique code allowing access for a limited presale opportunity beginning Monday, January 22 at 9am through Wednesday. January 24 at 5pm subject to availability while supplies last and limited to 2 tickets per person (note: a code does not guarantee a ticket). Read more and see the announced dates and the promo video - here.
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.