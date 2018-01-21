Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show (Week in Review)

.
Joe Perry

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performed alongside an all-star lineup at the sold-out record release show for his new solo effort, "Sweetzerland Manifesto", at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on January 16, and video from the event is streaming online.

Perry and his makeshift band - including members of Stone Temple Pilots, Extreme's Gary Cherone, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick and vocalists Terry Reid and David Johansen - were joined by special guests Slash, Johnny Depp and former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson for an 18-song set of Aerosmith classics, covers and tracks from Perry's latest solo effort, which will be available January 19.

The evening opened with Cherone handling Perry's "Let The Music Do The Talking" and a pair of Aerosmith classics ("Toys In The Attic" and "Pandora's Box") before the guitarist stepped up to the mic for his 2005 track, "Shakin' The Cage."

UK singer Terry Reid took on three songs from "Sweetzerland Manifesto" before surprise guest Robinson was at center stage for "Fortunate One", which will be featured as a bonus track exclusive to the deluxe vinyl version of the album.

Depp hit the stage for a cover of the 1960s protest song, "Eve Of Destruction", before Johansen performed a pair of tunes from the project and was followed by Zander doing the same.

All the players were on stage for The Beatles' "Come Together" before Perry welcomed surprise guest Slash for a rousing encore of "Train Kept A Rollin'" that saw the Aerosmith guitarist end the night by smashing his guitar. Watch video from the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Joe Perry News

