|
Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations (Week in Review)
.
Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations was a top story on Friday: Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters lead this year's nominees for Best Rock Performance of 2017 at the upcoming 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Radio.com took a closer look at each nomination: 'The Promise" - Chris Cornell: Written for the 2017 film (by the same name) about the Armenian genocide, this song was released just two months before Cornell's tragic passing in May 2017. All its proceeds were donated to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that provides humanitarian efforts to those affected by conflict and disaster. The emotional song earned him his 15th nomination and could earn him a posthumous GRAMMY. 'Run" - Foo Fighters: This year's nominations (for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, both for 'Run" ) have brought the Foos' total number of nominations up to a casual 27. Speaking of, the band casually surprise-released 'Run" back in June, giving fans a heavy first taste of what was to come on the highly anticipated album Concrete and Gold. 'You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen: It's hard to believe that someone of such talent and stature has only been nominated once before this year, but the late Leonard Cohen will have two chances to posthumously receive a GRAMMY--the You Want It Darker title track is up for Best Rock Performance while 'Steer Your Way" is up for Best American Roots Performance. See who else made the cut and stream all of the songs - here.
'The Promise" - Chris Cornell: Written for the 2017 film (by the same name) about the Armenian genocide, this song was released just two months before Cornell's tragic passing in May 2017. All its proceeds were donated to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that provides humanitarian efforts to those affected by conflict and disaster. The emotional song earned him his 15th nomination and could earn him a posthumous GRAMMY.
'Run" - Foo Fighters: This year's nominations (for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, both for 'Run" ) have brought the Foos' total number of nominations up to a casual 27. Speaking of, the band casually surprise-released 'Run" back in June, giving fans a heavy first taste of what was to come on the highly anticipated album Concrete and Gold.
'You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen: It's hard to believe that someone of such talent and stature has only been nominated once before this year, but the late Leonard Cohen will have two chances to posthumously receive a GRAMMY--the You Want It Darker title track is up for Best Rock Performance while 'Steer Your Way" is up for Best American Roots Performance. See who else made the cut and stream all of the songs - here.
• Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video
• Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month
• Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney
• Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'
• Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts
• Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight
• Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.