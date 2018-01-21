Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

'The Promise" - Chris Cornell: Written for the 2017 film (by the same name) about the Armenian genocide, this song was released just two months before Cornell's tragic passing in May 2017. All its proceeds were donated to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that provides humanitarian efforts to those affected by conflict and disaster. The emotional song earned him his 15th nomination and could earn him a posthumous GRAMMY.

'Run" - Foo Fighters: This year's nominations (for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, both for 'Run" ) have brought the Foos' total number of nominations up to a casual 27. Speaking of, the band casually surprise-released 'Run" back in June, giving fans a heavy first taste of what was to come on the highly anticipated album Concrete and Gold.

'You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen: It's hard to believe that someone of such talent and stature has only been nominated once before this year, but the late Leonard Cohen will have two chances to posthumously receive a GRAMMY--the You Want It Darker title track is up for Best Rock Performance while 'Steer Your Way" is up for Best American Roots Performance. See who else made the cut and stream all of the songs - here.