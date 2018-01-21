Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

The coheadlining trek will visit 58 cities and is scheduled to kick off on Mary 21st in Hartford, CT at the XL Center and will be wrapping up on October 6th in Inglewood (Los Angeles) at the Forum.

The tour will mark the two mega-selling bands first road trip together in 12 years. Journey's Neal Schon shared his excitement, "These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!"

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott added, "This tour is going to be a blast! We've toured together before and it was massive. This time it's going to be even bigger and better!" See the dates - here.