French Montana and The Weeknd each gave $100,000 to the initiative, bringing the total celebrity haul to $400,000 and counting. Diddy's contribution includes $100,000 from his spirits label Ciroc, plus a matching donation from his own checkbook.

"I've always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders - and to honor their hustle along the way," Diddy said in a statement. "In addition to passing the torch to French, I'm showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible." Read more - here.