Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video

"It's a look inside a band and touring as well as the journey you take to make it," explained singer Dustin 'Duddy B" Bushnell in a press statement. "We're not b—-ing about anything, but you're on the road and you miss your family. We all started doing this a while ago. None of us were married at the time. None of us had kids. Now it's all different."

"Celebrate," which features the Unlikely Candidates, is the second single from Dirty Heads' most recent album, Swim Team. Watch the video - here.