Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina will serve as opening acts on the tour. "We named this tour after a song that'll be on my next record," Aldean explained in a press release. "It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We're going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we're all ready."

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 26 for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket. Additional on-sale dates will continue to roll-out over the coming weeks. See the dates - here.