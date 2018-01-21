Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Judas Priest will launch a spring North American tour in support of their 18th album in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 13. The metal icons were one of 19 nominees under consideration for entry into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; despite being one of five acts that earned support on the Rock Hall fan ballot, the group failed to make the final cut with their first nomination.

Frontman Rob Halford was informed of the band's failure to make the cut for the Class of 2018 by the group's management the day before the inductees were revealed, and he recently shared the rejection letter that Priest received from Rock Hall President/CEO Greg Harris during an interview with 100.7 KSLX in Phoenix, AZ

"Thank you for embracing your nomination for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame," Halford quotes Harris in the letter. "While you didn't garner enough votes for induction this year, you were part of a very select group of Hall Of Fame nominees. Artists are frequently on the ballot multiple times before they are inducted. For example, Black Sabbath were nominated eight times before their induction, Patti Smith seven times, Solomon Burke nine times, and both the Beastie Boys and The Yardbirds were on the ballot three times before their respective inductions.

"If you are touring or simply traveling nearby, please visit our museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Our six floors of exhibitions tell the remarkable history of rock and roll and how it changed the world. You're part of that story and we'd love to share it with you. Again, congratulations on your nomination." Check out the song clip - here.